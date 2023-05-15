“The Way” is a total family film for Emilio Estevez.

Not only did he direct his own father, actor Martin Sheen, but his mother, Janet, actually served as a producer. The movie also touches on the family’s roots in Spain.

“My father was a Gallego from northern Spain, which is not far from Santiago de Compostela,” Sheen explained to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin. “I’ve always wanted to do The Camino and the first and only time I did it was on-camera filming ‘The Way’ with Emilio who wrote the part for me. Frankly, it’s the best thing I’ve ever done. It’s the thing I’m most satisfied with.”

A huge accomplishment considering Sheen has starred in major films like “Apocalypse Now,” “Badlands,” and “The Departed.”

The Camino is in reference to the Camino de Santiago, which means the Way of St. James. It’s the ancient pilgrimage that leads to the shrine and the tomb of the apostle Saint James the Great in the cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in Galicia, which is in northwestern Spain.

Emilio explained that he wrote the part for his dad to “remind people what an extraordinary actor and a national treasure Martin Sheen is.”

“For me to be able to write this role for him was, I felt, sort of a gift that a son could give to a father. I dedicate the film to my Galician grandfather, Francisco Estevez,” the “Mighty Ducks” actor revealed. “The movie was really inspired by my son, Taylor, who went to live in Spain for nine years, met a girl, and fell in love. They lived actually along The Camino for many, many years.”

To further pay homage to his ancestors, Sheen is credited as an executive producer on the project under his birthname: Ramon Gerardo Estevez for the first time ever.

Sheen, born Ramón Antonio Gerardo Estévez, started using the stage name Martin Sheen “because it was not popular to have a Latino or Hispanic last name,” Estevez explained.

“The West Wing” actor never officially changed his name. His marriage license and all of his children were born under the Estevez surname.

However, his stage name confused his own father when he saw him perform “The Subject was Roses” in New York decades ago.

“He stood looking at the marquee and wondered where my name was because it was Sheen, “The West Wing” actor said. “I was so pleased with Emilio dedicating ‘The Way’ to my father. I felt I was kind of hoping, that he would understand which I’m sure he did.”

The film was released in 2011, and it’s headed back to theaters this week. The film follows Sheen’s character to France where he has to gather the remains of his son, who died while attempting the pilgrimage to Spain’s Santiago de Compostela. From there, his character decides to take the journey himself.

Estevez believes now is the perfect time for the movie’s re-release.

“Coming out of the pandemic, we’ve all had to hit our reset buttons. I think that we’re all sort of searching for what the next chapter of our lives looks like,” he said. “There’s been such an enormous loss, we’ve lost over a million Americans. I don’t think we’ve given ourselves the proper time to grieve and mourn that loss. The movie explores that (it) is also very funny. It really allows us to sort of tuck into what that grief, what that loss feels like. I think that we can’t get to whatever is next unless we get through and move through this grieving and mourning.”

“The Way” returns to theaters on May 16.