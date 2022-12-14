Like many people across the country, Mary Trump is feeling a sort of deja vu when her uncle, former President Donald Trump, announced he was running for president a third time.

His announcement, like his first in 2015, came amid skepticism from his own political party and others.

“Unfortunately, we can never count him out,” she said to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin. “We need to remember that one of the reasons we’re in this position is because he hasn’t been held accountable for anything. So he’s still able to go out there and do all the things he did six years ago.”

When it comes to her famous uncle and his supporters, she doesn’t mince words. She offered this message to those who liked the ex-president’s policies, but not his personality.

“I would ask them to rethink their own views on what’s appropriate policy for this country. Donald’s administration did a lot of damage, but he couldn’t have done it without the entirety of the Republican Party,” she explained. “We need to be very honest about how dangerous the big lie is and how dangerous it is to normalize some of Donald’s behaviors, like inciting an insurrection, for example. I think it’s important that we continue to have conversations and try to work out our differences. But sometimes you just need to point out when right is right and wrong is wrong.”

Trump isn’t in politics herself; she’s actually a trained psychologist. She’s also a best-selling author. Back in 2020 she famously published the book “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.”

Now she’s taking on the podcast world with “The Mary Trump Show.” She’s using the platform to have “long conversations” with people she admired and those she deems experts in their field. The show covers a variety of topics like history, arts and, of course, politics.

However, because of her last name, many people want to talk about one thing.

“I have to be completely honest, I would be more than happy if we didn’t have to talk about Donald anymore. But, he continues to be relevant in this country’s politics,” she lamented. “I am much more interested in looking at the state of democracy and politics in general. So it’s such a great opportunity for me to have conversations that have nothing to do with my family.”

In some of her episodes, she calls on her squad known as the “Nerd Avengers.”

“A few months ago, I decided to add another show during the week. I started having small panels of three people and then I thought it would be so much better and more fun to have the same group of people come week after week, so everybody could get really comfortable with each other and the listeners and viewers knew what to expect,” she said of her group which is comprised of Danielle Moodie, Jen Taub and Adam Parkhomenko.

You can watch “The Mary Trump Show” on YouTube or listen to it wherever you get your podcasts.

She’s hosting an in-person edition of her podcast at L.A.’s Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth on Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. The event is currently sold out.