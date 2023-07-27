Master P and Snoop Dogg’s latest collaboration is all about giving back.

The hip-hop legends have joined forces for the first nationally distributed Black-owned cereal company, Snoop Cereal.

“What I love about this, is we’re changing the game,” Master P explained to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin on Thursday. “We’re building economic empowerment. (There’s) enough room for all of us.”

By “all of us” he means the cereal brands that have been on shelves for decades.

“Those companies have been around so long. So me and Snoop said ‘Imagine that we took one percent of the breakfast food industry, how many families will we be able to feed?'”

Master P is collaborating with Snoop Dogg on a cereal brand. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 27, 2023.

Serving breakfast cereal isn’t all about the profit, it’s about helping others, he explained.

“We talk about the Black community, Latino community, a lot of these crimes are committed because there’s no economic empowerment. That’s why we’re saying let’s put some diversity on these grocery store shelves,” the “Make ’em Say Ugh” rapper said. “Now we’ll be able to give people jobs, be able to help kids. We could do things and make a difference.”

The pair also does work with their charity, Future Bosses.

“Future Bosses is about creating future leaders, getting to these communities, helping kids and showing them that we’re building bosses,” he explained. “We’re building leaders at the same time we give to these other foundations.”

A portion of the cereals’ proceeds go to Door Hope, which helps tackle homelessness.

The New Orleans native noted that the brand is all about education as well. The brand’s mascot, Captain Ace, also has a children’s book.

Snoop Dogg is launching a new breakfast cereal, “Snoop Loopz.” (AP Photo/Master P)

Master P, whose real name is Percy Miller, said that both men got into the breakfast cereal business because African Americans are the number one consumer of cereals. He cited the “intense” process to ensure that the product tastes as good as it looks.

The No Limit Records Founder is no stranger to entrepreneurship.

Prior to opening a record store, launching a record company, and becoming a successful rapper, Master P learned how to earn at a young age.

“I was like a little entrepreneur at six years old,” he said with a smile. He would cut the grass for his neighbors or help carry groceries for the elderly within the community

“I was always thinking that way.”

Snoop Cereal is available everywhere and your purchase helps support charities that fight homelessness and food security.