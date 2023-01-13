Actor Matt Barr sat down with KTLA’s Sam Rubin to talk about the hit series he stars in, “Walker: Independence.”

Barr said he is living out his “childhood cowboy dreams,” with him being a Texan and all. “Walker: Independence” is the origin story of the show, “Walker.” He walked Sam through the Texas Ranger story and talked about his character and exactly what you would expect of a Western series.

The actor even went through “cowboy camp training” to get the part down.

You can catch new episodes of “Walker Independence” Thursday nights at 9 p.m. on KTLA.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 13, 2023.