Matt James was the first Black Bachelor, but his season made waves for other reasons, unfortunately.

Now he will be releasing his first book, “First Impressions,” on May 3. The book gives readers a deeper understanding of Matt’s life experiences that helped prepare him for one of the most divisive moments in television history.

Matt shares his views on controversial topics like race and opportunity that defined his season on “The Bachelor.” He lives at the intersection of these important issues and shares the wisdom his experience has granted him.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 26, 2022.