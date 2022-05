Matt Walsh talked to us about his pandemic hobby of creating a little farm at home and taking care of his chickens.

Walsh also talked about his newest film “Unplugging.” He plays along side Eva Longoria in a fight to save their marriage by “Unplugging” from technology and live in the present.

“Unplugging” is out in theaters and available on video on demand now.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 2 , 2022.