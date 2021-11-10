Maury Povich explains why his show is the longest running talk-show in Daytime history

TV host veteran Maury Povich reflects on being the longest running talk-show in Daytime history. He admits it is all about story telling.
“Maury” airs weekdays at 2 p.m. on KTLA.
Doug Kolk reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 p.m. on Nov. 9, 2021.
