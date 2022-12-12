Actor Max Casella shared that he has been in the acting business since he was twelve years old. He talked about his newest show “Tulsa King” and what it was like to work with Sylvester Stallone. Max said that no one works harder than Sylvester and he was an amazing partner to work with. He continued to say that he idolized Sylvester when he was growing up, and he was everything he expected him to be.

Max also shared details about his character in the show. He said the show has already been picked up for a second season, and he is very excited because it is the most fun he has ever had on a show.

“Tulsa King” streams weekly on Sundays, exclusively on Paramount+.