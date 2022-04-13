From scientist to host to director, Mayim Bialik does it all. She recently joined the Jeopardy team as the newest host on the show and talks about a fun day at work on set.

Bialik also made her directorial debut for her film “As They Made Us,” which talks about mental health, addiction and other taboo issues she wants people to start talking about.

“As They Made Us” is playing now in select theaters and is also available on video on demand.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 13, 2022.