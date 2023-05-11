In this May. 23, 2017, file photo, Mayim Bialik poses for a photo in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Mayim Bialik is standing in solidarity with striking writers.

The “Jeopardy” host has decided to opt out of filming the final week of Season 39 to honor the writers’ strike, according to Deadline.

The publication reports that Ken Jennings has been tapped to take over. The season’s final shows are set to be taped on May 16 and 19 at the Sony Pictures lot in Culver City.

“Jeopardy” is produced by Sony Pictures Television and features WGA writers, but the questions were reportedly written in advance before the season and the strike.

Both Bialik and Jennings have shared hosting duties this season.

The “Blossom” actress’ decision to stand with the writers comes as “Jeopardy” writers Michele Loud, Jim Rhine and Billie Wisse have joined demonstrators on the picket lines.