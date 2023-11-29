A classic Happy Meal toy from the late ’80s is making its return to McDonald’s but with a twist.

Comedian, DJ and talk show host Kerwin Frost has collaborated with the famous Golden Arches on a remix of the McNugget Buddies.

Frost credits the famous figurines as a “source of creative inspiration” while growing up in Harlem, New York.

He wanted to introduce fans to the”Frost Way,” which is “where everyone is welcome to be exactly who they are.”

The six different figurines come with mix-and-match outfits, that were designed based on Frost’s childhood experiences:



Kerwin Frost – The Mayor of Frost Way is a true champion of the Buddies and encourages them to be themselves. In his free time, catch him adding art to his collection or fixing things around the neighborhood.

– The Mayor of Frost Way is a true champion of the Buddies and encourages them to be themselves. In his free time, catch him adding art to his collection or fixing things around the neighborhood. Don Bernice – The Wise Stylist, an experienced fashion designer who creates all the outfits for the Buddies in Frost Way, while also offering stern advice (that’s always nice!). After all, she is “don” – the very best!

– The Wise Stylist, an experienced fashion designer who creates all the outfits for the Buddies in Frost Way, while also offering stern advice (that’s always nice!). After all, she is “don” – the very best! Uptown Moe – The Neighborhood Hero, the no-nonsense, street-smart, supportive guy from around the block in Frost Way everyone knows and loves. He also gives the best motivational speeches on a whim.

– The Neighborhood Hero, the no-nonsense, street-smart, supportive guy from around the block in Frost Way everyone knows and loves. He also gives the best motivational speeches on a whim. Waffutu – The Curious Optimist, who grew up in Frost Way and was raised by the whole neighborhood. She spreads positivity wherever she goes and can turn any frown upside down with the wave of a wand and tilt of a crown.

– The Curious Optimist, who grew up in Frost Way and was raised by the whole neighborhood. She spreads positivity wherever she goes and can turn any frown upside down with the wave of a wand and tilt of a crown. BRRRICK – The Cool Guy, the most adventurous Buddy in Frost Way who speaks in puns, loves trying new things and techno music. He’s lowkey nervous, but always cool under pressure.

– The Cool Guy, the most adventurous Buddy in Frost Way who speaks in puns, loves trying new things and techno music. He’s lowkey nervous, but always cool under pressure. Darla – The Dreamer, a soft-spoken yet peacefully confident singer who moved to Frost Way to pursue her dream of becoming a superstar as the lead singer of “The Frostettos.” When she’s not on stage, she’s running the local McDonald’s in Frost Way – where she’s employee of the month every month!

You can check out the collection here and sign up for early access.

In addition to the Buddies, the fast-food chain is also launching the Kerwin Frost Box, which includes a choice of 10-piece Chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac, fries and a soft drink. The meal also comes with a collectible McNugget Buddy.

“I’ve loved McDonald’s since I was a kid. I even had my own Ronald McDonald doll that I brought to picture day at school, and it was my dream to collect all the McNugget Buddies,” said Frost. “Now, coming up with my own special set of Buddies – each one representing different aspects of self-expression – it’s unreal, a dream come true. McDonald’s has been a great partner from day one, and they’ve truly allowed me to create without limits. I hope the Kerwin Frost Box will serve as a reminder for people to hone their creativity and not be afraid to show the world who they really are.”

The toys were first introduced in 1988 as part of a limited-time Happy Meal, which featured 10 different McNugget Buddy collectibles.

Frost’s partnership with McDonald’s comes after the fast food chain has worked with big names like Mariah Carey, BTS, J Balvin, Cardi B, Offset, Travis Scott and Saweetie.

The limited-edition collection of Frost’s McNugget Buddies will be available at McDonald’s starting on Dec. 11 until supplies last.