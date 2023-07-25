The iconic Barbie doll has provided generations of entertainment for families across the globe. Fans, however, may not be as familiar with the mastermind behind Barbie’s unforgettable looks.

Meet Carol Spencer, the creative mind behind all of Barbie’s most iconic fashions.

For years, the identity of Barbie’s stylist was kept a secret by Mattel under lock and key. Now, however, Spencer is enjoying her time in the spotlight.

At 90 years old, Spencer still maintains her fashion and loves dressing in her favorite shades of pink.

“I’ve always worn a certain amount of pink and now with Barbiecore in fashion, I’ve got pink on!” Spencer said.

Spencer’s story with Barbie first began when she drove out to Los Angeles from the Midwest in the 1950s and applied for a job at Mattel.

Carol Spencer, the fashion designer behind Barbie’s iconic looks. (KTLA)

Carol Spencer, the fashion designer behind Barbie’s iconic looks. (KTLA)

Carol Spencer in a personal photo.

The one-of-a-kind Carol Spencer Barbie doll. (KTLA)

Carol Spencer’s new book “Dressing Barbie.” (KTLA)

Great Shape Barbie (Carol Spencer)

Turtle N Tights, Fringe Benefits, and Poncho Put-ons Barbie dolls. (Carol Spencer)

Twirly Curls Barbie (Carol Spencer)

Carol Spencer’s Barbie doll design.

Barbie and Ken leisure outfits. (Carol Spencer)

Totally Hair Barbie. (Carol Spencer)

Her designs flowed with the decades and utilized all sorts of colors, spanned all types of occasions and included all sorts of hairstyles.

“Totally Hair Barbie, I designed in the 1990s, I think it came out in 1992 and she is the largest-selling Barbie doll ever and she still holds that record.”

Spencer documented insider stories about how the most iconic Barbie dolls came to be in her new book, “Dressing Barbie.”

“The fashion that I designed for her was probably the shortest mini dress ever but she does have underpanties on and I want parents to know that!” she laughed. “They always ask does she have underpanties on because they teach their child how to dress and the child looks and says, ‘If Barbie doesn’t have it, why should I?’”

Besides designing a countless number of Barbie’s clothing and outfits, Spencer also designed outfits for the Ken, Skipper and Chelsea dolls as well.

“And we also had Ken with lots of rooted hair,” she said with a laugh.

Even Barbie’s poodle was modeled after Spencer’s own beloved dog, Buster.

“When it came time for Day to Night Barbie, they wanted her to have a poodle,” she said. “His face was sculpted after my dog’s face.”

When Spencer retired, a one-of-a-kind Carol Spencer doll was made in her honor.

“And to see how they replicated my suit,” she said. “I still have it! But I cannot get into it.”

Thanks to the new release of the “Barbie” movie, KTLA’s interview with Spencer marks her 23rd interview this year alone.

Most importantly, has Spencer seen the new “Barbie” movie yet?

“I loved it!” she exclaimed. “I’m going to see it again maybe once or twice more.”

There is one criticism Spencer has about the movie though.

“I wasn’t happy with the beginning where the children are breaking dolls,” she said. “That is a no-no in my world!”

Spencer’s book, “Dressing Barbie,” is available now.