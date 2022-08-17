Megan Hilty who is a Broadway legend has been apart of “TrollsTopia” for the past seven seasons now and she plays the fun and friendly gal Holly Darlin.

Hilty talked about how this season has some incredible music and whoever loves the “Trolls” franchise will be delighted with season seven. She plays a southern Holly darlin who is the ambassador for the country western tribe.

“She is the one all about friendship and kindness” stated Hilty, “she’s kind of a kill you with kindness type of gal.”

The Broadway legend does not only get to belt out a ton of songs for her character Holly, but her singing voice is also utilized as backup music.

“All the songs I get to sing are so great” said Hilty.

Season 7 of “TrollsTopia” is now streaming on Hulu and Peacock.

