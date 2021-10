Megan Hilty said she wasn’t herself during almost the year-and-a-half of not performing in front of a live audience.

Now, she is set to perform live at the Segerstrom Center on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23, singing songs from “Wicked,” “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,” “Bombshell” and more. Tickets can be found here.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 22, 2021.