Sam Rubin ran into Megan the Magical Millenial who is a die hard Disney fan, who averages going to the happiest place on earth about three times a week. You can see her get on all the fun rides and eat all the delicious food because she documents it for all to see on her TikTok. Some of her Disney favorites are the dole whip swirl, the churros, mickey beignet and the jalapeño cheese pretzel.

Megan is not the only foodie here in the park, Sam Rubin also caught up with David Nguyen who is the photographer of all those yummy Halloween treats! Sam got the rundown on all the sweet treats by David, who talked about the decadent chocolate cake, monster cake, pumpkin pie and of course the mickey mummy macaroon.

Megan tried the decadent chocolate cake for the first time and she said “that is a must.”

These treats are extra inspirational and special during the Halloween and Christmas time as the bakers are whipping up a new special menu every year.

“We love sweets and we love to take pictures of it before we do anything,” said Nguyen

Head on down to Disneyland to try these tasteful treats and help kick off the Halloween spirit. Halloween Disney begins today through November. For more information visit disneyland.disney.go.com/

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 2 , 2022.