Mel Gibson has a treat for murder-mystery fans.

The Academy Award-winning actor stars in “On the Line.”

He portrays a radio host who must play a dangerous game of cat and mouse with a mysterious caller who has kidnapped his family.

Gibson explained to KTLA 5’s Olivia de Bortoli what drew him to the movie in the first place.

“It had a lot of charm and wit to it and I thought it was just a lot of fun,” he revealed. It’s pure entertainment. “

The majority of the movie is filmed in one space, which Gibson said made things “quicker.”

“You can get a lot done, you don’t have to move around,” he said. “I think we shot it in about 15 to 16 days, which is lightning fast. But, there’s a lot of dialogue and a lot of running around.”

The “Braveheart” star credited director Romauld Boulanger for being very organized and very prepared which helped filming wrap up fast.

“He lit the fuse and it went off,” Gibson exclaimed.

“On the Line” is out now in select theaters and is available to rent or buy on VUDU, Prime Video and Apple TV.