Melissa Beck shared how she was cast on the reboot of “The Real World”. She said it was interesting being on the show the first time around and that the reboot was a really rewarding experience to get to know these people now, as adults. She also shared how special it was for her to get to share her Filipino culture on the show’s reboot and the response she got from fans for doing this.

“The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans” is streaming now on Paramount+.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 23, 2022.