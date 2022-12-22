Melissa De Sousa famously played Munch’s domineering girlfriend in the 1999 hit “The Best Man.” Now, more than 20 years later, she’s reprising her role as Shelby Taylor for the “Final Chapters” in “The Best Man” franchise.

This isn’t the first time De Sousa returned to the cult classic. Back in 2013, she starred in “The Best Man Holiday.”

The actress told Andy Riesmeyer on the KTLA 5 Morning News that she’s excited to be back playing Shelby, but the experience is bittersweet.

“It’s a double-edged sword because I’m excited but I’m also a little sad because it’s over. These people are really my family so I’m going to miss you,” she solemnly said.

When Andy questioned if this was really the end, De Sousa doubled down on her response.

“This is it. Malcolm Lee said ‘this is it,'” she said about the filmmaker.

When asked for any details on the new comedy series, the “Ride” actress would only reveal that it starts off where the 2013 holiday project ends: at a wedding.

De Sousa also reveals the evolution of her character.

“She lets down the walls. You see the softer side of her. You see her heart. She finds love,” she revealed. “You see a fully developed character, which I’m excited for everyone to see.”

“The Best Man: The Final Chapters” premieres on Dec. 22 on Peacock.