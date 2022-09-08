Melissa Peterman is bringing ‘The Sing-A-Long Sound of Music’ back to the Hollywood Bowl. She returns for another year of hosting the annual event for he 17th time! Get dressed up, bring your picnic and join Melissa for her favorite night of the year.

You can see Melissa host the Hollywood Bowl’s annual “Sing-A-Long Sound of Music” live on Saturday, September 17th. For tickets and more information, head online to hollywoodbowl.com

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on September 8, 2022