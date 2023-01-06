Barbara Jean and Reba are reuniting for a new Lifetime movie.

Melissa Peterman and the country superstar are in “Reba McEntire’s The Hammer.”

McEntire plays Kim Wheeler, a traveling circuit judge, and Peterman plays her sister who is a brothel owner. Things take a dramatic turn during the death investigation of a judge when it’s linked to Wheeler’s sister, played by Peterman.

McEntire is the movie’s executive producer and it’s inspired by a real-life woman named Kim Wanker.

The “Baby Daddy” actress said “it was the call you’re waiting to get” when she received word that the team wanted her for the project.

While Nevada is the setting of the film, the “Fancy” singer’s Oklahoma accent still makes an appearance, which is something Peterman had to take on as well. McEntire made sure to help her costar perfect the dialect.

“Sometimes when I’m with her, I tend to fall into it anyway,” Peterman said.

The actress revealed to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin that the two became friends after meeting on the early ’00s sitcom, “Reba.”

“I don’t think in any other world we would’ve met,” she laughed. “I met her on the show and we’ve been friends ever since.”

The ladies are even known to imbibe once in a while. Reba’s drink of choice is a Crown and Seven, and as for Peterman’s drink? She opts for whatever McEntire pours because “it’s probably better than whatever I was going to order.”

“Reba McEntire’s The Hammer” premieres on Lifetime on Jan. 7 at 8 p.m.