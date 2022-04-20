Melissa Rivers talked to us about her mother Joan Rivers and the things she would say. Her new book “Lies My Mother Told Me: Tall Tales From a Short Woman,” embellishes what Melissa thinks her mom might say today.

She also talked to us about her podcast “Melissa Rivers: Group Text” where she and her friends talk about anything and everything.

“Lies My Mother Told Me: Tall Tales From a Short Woman” is available now. You can also listen to her podcast “Melissa Rivers: Group Text” on Apple podcast.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 20, 2022.