Melora Hardin touched on her time on “Dancing with the Stars” and how she keeps up her dancing legs.

Hardin also talked about her latest movie “Love, Classified.” This Hallmark love story is about a woman who is trying to repair her broken heart, while breaking some hearts of her own along the way.

Hardin talked about her docuseries as well, “Thunder, Hunter and Me.” It touches on her friendship with Hunter Austin and the power of healing.

You can watch “Love, Classified” on Hallmark’s streaming service, Hallmark Movies Now.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 9, 2022.