Meta has confirmed that internet personality Lil Tay’s Instagram was hacked last week.

The hack lead to false claims that the young teen had passed away.

A representative with the social media giant confirmed to TMZ that they helped the 14-year-old recover her account from a hacker.

A since-deleted post claimed both she and her brother had died.

Things started to look suspicious when her father wouldn’t confirm the passing when Insider reached out to him for comment.

Photo: Instagram

Her former manager, Harry Tsang, confirmed her death to The Hollywood Reporter but then walked back that confirmation with a new statement. He told the outlet he had been “in communication with individuals who have an intimate understanding of the family’s situation.”

It took 24 hours before Tay came forward to say she was indeed alive.

“I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I’m completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say. It’s been a very traumatizing 24 hours. All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess,” she told TMZ in a statement.

KTLA 5 has reached out to Meta for a statement regarding the hack and is awaiting a response.