Lakers alumni Meta World Peace joined the morning show to share details about his thrilling time filming for CBS’ new reality series, “Beyond the Edge.” From the producers of “Naked and Afraid,” the show features nine celebrities who trade in their life of leisure for a life of adventure and danger in the jungles of Panama.

“Beyond the Edge” airs 9 p.m. Wednesdays on CBS.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 23, 2022.