Michael Bublé, the Grammy winning, multi-platinum superstar entertainer will be back on the road with his brand new “Higher” tour beginning Aug. 8 in Duluth, Georgia.

The 27-city U.S. tour, announced by national tour promoter Beaver Productions, includes stops at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Aug. 18 and L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena on Sept. 23.

Tickets are on sale now, but the singer isn’t coming empty handed. We will have tix for one lucky viewer.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 10, 2022.