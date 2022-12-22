For 20 years, Michael Damian was a mainstay on “The Young & the Restless” as singer Danny Romalotti.

Now he’s reprising that role for the first time in a decade starting with Dec. 22’s episode of the CBS daytime drama.

“It was so much fun being with my castmates, I love them. They’re family to me,” he explained to KTLA 5’s Andy Riesmeyer.

He revealed that there are many “plots and subplots” that his character will be involved in that should please fans.

In between his stints to and from Genoa City, Damian has been busy behind the scenes.

The “Rock On” singer was in charge of one project that helped resurrect the career of Lindsay Lohan.

He produced Lohan’s holiday film on Netflix called “Falling For Christmas.” The film was directed by Damian’s wife, Janeen Damian. The film was the couple’s 17th movie they’ve done together.

Damian couldn’t help but gush over being a part of the “Lohanaissance.”

“It was the perfect fit and Lindsay’s so charming. Her comedic chops are perfect. She brings heart and warmth to the story,” he exclaimed

The project has proven to be a success for both parties as it has garnered over 120 million hours viewed.

“Falling For Christmas” is streaming now on Netflix.

Watch “The Young & the Restless” weekdays at 12:30 p.m. on CBS.