Michael Feinstein talked about his newest album “Gershwin Country” and what the inspiration was behind the album. He talked about collaborating with numerous country music stars on it. He also shared details about getting to perform at the Grand Ole Opry and how special that was for him.

Michael’s album “Gershwin Country” is out now.

You can also see Michael on Saturday at the Los Angeles County Arboretum. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit PasadenaSymphony-pops.org.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 5, 2022.