Billboard has released its list of Top 500 pop songs of all time.

The list is in celebration of the 65th anniversary of Billboard’s Hot 100 and features the top picks from Billboard staff members.

“We were looking for the songs that most fit our idea of pop music — catchy, tight, rousing, emotional, immaculately crafted, instantly memorable,” Billboard said about the list.

In this Feb. 28, 1984, file photo, Michael Jackson, left, holds eight awards as he poses with Quincy Jones at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Jackson’s acclaimed album “Thriller” won Album of the Year.(AP Photo/Doug Pizac, File)

From “Lesley Gore to Carly Rae Jepsen, from Sam Cooke to SZA, from The Kinks to The Chainsmokers, from Chubby Checker to Rae Sremmurd,” the list showcases artists featured on Billboard’s Hot 100 since its inception in 1958.

The Top 10 on the list are:

10.) The Beatles, “I Want to Hold Your Hand”

9.) 2Pac feat. Dr. Dre, “California Love”

8.) Carly Rae Jepsen, “Call Me Maybe”

7.) Michael Jackson, “Billie Jean”

6.) Madonna, “Like a Prayer”

5.) Kelly Clarkson, “Since U Been Gone”

4.) Backstreet Boys, “I Want It That Way”

3.) The Temptations, “My Girl”

2.) ABBA, “Dancing Queen”

1.) Whitney Houston, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)”

The list may seem very controversial, but the publication said that the staff’s definition of pop may differ from that of readers’. Even staff couldn’t agree among themselves.

“But even if we can’t do much better than ‘we know it when we hear it,’ we’re confident you’ll hear it plenty yourself while reading through the songs on our list.”