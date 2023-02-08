In this Feb. 1, 1993, file photo, Michael Jackson performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl in Pasadena. (Rusty Kennedy/Associated Press)

The estate of the late Michael Jackson is in the process of selling half of its interests in the singer’s music catalog.

The deal is reportedly in the range of $800 million to $900 million, according to a report from Variety.

While details are unclear, sources report that Sony along with a financial partner is negotiating to acquire 50% of the estate’s interest in Jackson’s publishing, recorded-music revenues, the “MJ: The Musical” Broadway show and the upcoming biopic “Michael.”

If the deal goes through, the package would be the biggest deal to date in the music catalog market.

For the entirety of the “Man in the Mirror” singer’s solo career and for the later years of his career with the Jackson 5, Sony and its predecessor CBS was the only home for his music.

Variety reported that the entertainment interests of his estate have been handled by co-executors John Branca, his longtime attorney, and co-executor John McClain.

The deal is a good investment as the King of Pop’s recorded-music catalog is one of the most lucrative in history.

His 1982 “Thriller” album is one of the two biggest sellers of all time and was the first album to be certified 30 times platinum.

Jackson died in 2009 in Los Angeles, California, at 50 years old.