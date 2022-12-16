Michael Jai White is no stranger when it comes to action-packed films. He has starred in “Never Back Down: No Surrender” and “Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown,” and now, we are seeing him star in the new movie “As Good As Dead.”

Not only does White pack in the action in this new film, which is about a man who tries to live a quiet life after leaving chaos behind as he helps out a troubled teen, but he also wrote the movie.

White’s character is an ex-cop who put himself in his own “witness protection program” but runs into a teen who is trying to escape gang life. As things begin to seem normal and he teaches the young boy martial arts and to stand up for himself, White’s troubled past comes back to haunt him.

“As Good As Dead” is playing in select theaters now and is also available on demand and all digital platforms.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 16, 2022.