Michael Levitt is the creator and executive producer of “The American Rescue Dog Show.”

Michael is not just a producer, but also rescues dogs himself. He has personally found homes for over 500 dogs over the last 10 years. Michael and his partner Marc have 3 rescue dogs of their own. Trooper, Nelson and Archie are all senior pit bulls.

“The American Rescue Dog Show” airs at 9 p.m. Wednesday on ABC. It will stream the next day on Hulu.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 24, 2022.