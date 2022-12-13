Comedian Michael McIntyre talked about hosting the new game show “The Wheel.” Michael shared that he created the show in the United Kingdom and it was very well loved, which he thinks is because it is a good mix of entertainment and quizzes. Michael described the show as dramatic and exciting, and he said that it has surprised him how much of a sensation the show has become.

The show will feature celebrity guests who are competing for the chance to win over $100,000.

“The Wheel” airs nightly at 10 p.m. starting Dec. 19. More episodes air nightly at 8 p.m. the following week.