At the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike, Michael Rapaport stood on the picket lines and he’s not expecting an end to this anytime soon.

“From the information, I’m getting and paying attention, it ain’t gonna be over,” he revealed on the KTLA 5 Morning News. “I think we’re going to be here through August and that’s very unfortunate. Some are speculating longer and going into the end of the year. It’s very upsetting. It’s frustrating. It’s concerning. I would like a miracle to happen, but I think we’re going to be here for a minute.”

Rapaport believes that big Hollywood stars who have connections with studio executives should use that to negotiate on behalf of the union.

“The big actors, the big comedians who speak to these people like they’re friends. These larger-than-life figures, the people that do business with them, that call them, that go to basketball games, that have dinners with them, they need to say, ‘Listen, I was that.’ Because every actor, I don’t care how big you are, you still have that little part of that insecure, ‘When am I going to get my next job? When am I going to get my big break?'”

“Those guys that have made it to the places that dreams are not even realistic, they need to speak on behalf of us, of the actors,” he explained. “It’s not just me, it’s everybody. It’s going forward. It’s the business model that needs to be brought up to date. I know it could happen, but it ain’t going to happen if we’re not talking.”

The “Atypical” actor did note that some of the big stars could already be doing this.

“I think there are people doing things behind the scenes,” he continued. “I think to really push it, those guys on the actor side need to step up, directors need to step up. I don’t care how successful you’ve been, there’s still part of that insecurity, and I think that can help speak on our behalf.”

Speaking his mind is something Rapaport is known for, especially on his podcast “I Am Rapaport.” The actor and comedian touches on everything from politics, current events to “The Real Housewives” franchise.

As for his favorite housewife, it’s one of the New York originals.

“Bethany Frankel is the Michael Jordan of ‘Real Housewives,'” he said. “She might not be the greatest TikToker or Instagramer of all time, but she’s undoubtedly the Michael Jordan of ‘Housewives.'”

As for the new cast of “The Real Housewives of New York,” he’s very pleased.

“So far, so good,” he admitted. “We shall see. It ain’t easy. I mean, that bar it’s like the Lakers or the Dallas Cowboys.”

His love for the franchise doesn’t stop at New York, he also enjoys the original “Real Housewives of Orange County.”

“(They) exemplify and exude everything we want from ‘Real Housewives,’ and I say this with love and respect- (they are) totally whacked out of their tree,” he joked.

KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin couldn’t help but notice that Rapaport’s upcoming comedy show is just minutes away from the ladies of the O.C.

“Very close to O.C.,” he replied.

He also touted the venue’s air conditioning.

Rapaport is set to perform at the Brea Improv on July 29 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. For tickets and information head here.