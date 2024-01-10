Michael Rapaport is slamming Hollywood for not mentioning the more than 130 Israeli hostages still held in Gaza during Sunday’s Golden Globes.

“I’m embarrassed that not one person said one thing unless I’m mistaken, at the Golden Globes the other night about the 133 hostages that were kidnapped in broad daylight from Israel on Oct. 7,” he explained in a video to Instagram.

According to The Wall Street Journal, “over 240 people were taken hostage by Hamas and other Palestinian groups” on Oct. 7. Israeli officials estimate about 130 hostages are still being held in Gaza.

Rapaport’s rant on the social media platform continued by calling out “all that billion-dollar Barbie feminism and all these young conscious and actresses” saying that there are hostages the same age as them.

“Not one actor, not one director, not one producer, not one comedian – nobody said anything before the Golden Globes, after the Golden Globes, during the Golden Globes,” he continued. “I’m not naming names because nobody said anything!”

He then apologized on behalf of Hollywood.

“I will say on behalf of the actors, I apologize (to) them. I apologize to Israel, I apologize to the hostage families, I apologize to the victims,” he said. “Excuse their ignorance or their fear or whatever was going on because Hollywood actors, artists, are known to speak out, speak out about everything and not one person said a word.”

The comedian’s message was posted on Monday, which he acknowledged was a day after the awards ceremony. He explained he did this because he was contemplating what to do.

“We as actors — SAG, DGA, WGA — we should be ashamed of ourselves.”

Meanwhile, on the Golden Globes red carpet, stars wore yellow ribbons in solidarity to show support for the hostages, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Succession” star J. Smith-Cameron and “American Fiction” actor John Ortiz were spotted wearing the ribbons. Also seen wearing the ribbons include Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon President and CEO Brian Robbins, Amazon Studios’ Julia Rapaport (no relation to Michael Rapaport), Mattel Chairman and CEO Ynon Kreiz, Skydance Media President and COO Jesse Sisgold, and Skydance Sports President Jon Weinbach.