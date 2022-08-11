Many know Michael Rapaport as an actor, host and comedian whose hot takes often end up going viral.

What many may not realize, he’s a huge fan of Bravo’s “Real Housewives.” He praised the current season of the Beverly Hills franchise, calling it “fantastic.”

“Just when you think they’ve hit their peak, they’ve taken it even further this year,” he exclaimed. “Great season, and I’m enjoying every single minute.”

When asked if cast member Sutton Stracke has been treated unfairly this season, he felt the Queen of Couture brought it on herself.

“I agree she’s been treated unfairly,” he expressed. “You know she doesn’t give a lot. She doesn’t divulge a lot. Speaking of not giving a lot. The great Lisa Rinna. She’s another one. She keeps things away, but she does it in a masterful way.”

Rapaport is a staunch supporter of Erika Jayne whom he called a fighter because she’s defended herself for three seasons.

“Great housewives are like fighters,” he explained. They take it as good as they give it. She’s been mixed up in controversy, but this is what we want. She’s answered all the questions. She’s stood on the stand at the reunion last year with Andy Cohen.”

“Do we want our ‘Real Housewives’ buttoned up like librarians? No, we don’t want that,” he continued. “We want them messy. We want them dramatic.”

Rapaport may be having fun watching the housewives’ drama unfold, but he’s having a blast working alongside Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez on the Hulu hit “Only Murders in the Building.” He was brought on for Season 2 of the Emmy nominated series.

He also received rave reviews filling in for Wendy Williams on the “Wendy Williams Show.” He revealed he has no hard feelings for Sherri Shepherd for snagging a hosting gig for her own show.

“I didn’t fill in on the ‘Wendy Show’ with any expectations,” he said. “I did it for the opportunity and the fun and the blast of it.”

He revealed there have been rumblings of possibly hosting his own show in the near future, but was tight-lipped on the details.

In the meantime, the “Prison Break” star is keeping up with his podcast, the “I Am Rapaport: Stereo Podcast.” He’s hosted the show for eight years and has never missed a week.

“We’re almost at our 1,000th episode,” he proudly said. “I talk about everything from sports to politics to ‘Housewives’ to what’s going on in my life, comings and goings. It’s uncensored, it’s unedited, and it’s full disruption.”

The “I Am Rapaport: Stereo Podcast” drops new episodes Tuesdays and Fridays and is available worldwide on all platforms.