Country singer-songwriter Michael Ray joined us live ahead of his appearance at the Ventura Boots & Brews Country Music Festival to discuss and perform his new single “Holy Water.”

Michael explained that his recently released “Bootleggers Sessions,” is a collection of cover songs from artists he respects and teased that more songs could be released in the near future.

Taking the stage alongside Michael at the music festival are Tim McGraw and Bailey Zimmerman.

