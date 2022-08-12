Elisabeth Röhm and Michelle Danner joined in to talk about their latest movie “The Runner,” but before the interview Röhm had some kind words for the late actress Anne Heche, whom the actress worked with on a new Lifetime movie that is in the works and still said to be released.

Danner is the director of the new movie “The Runner,” where Röhm plays a mom and she has a child who is being forced to go undercover by the police due to his juvenile record proceeding him and end up sending him undercover to unveil a big drug lord in the town that they live.

People have been really “moved by it” and call it “edgey” said Danner.

Röhm said that this suspenseful thriller is really about an intense and emotional relationship with a mother and her son trying navigating life with him and going through the struggles of drug abuse and teen angst.

“The Runner” comes to theaters on Aug. 19 and on digital and demand Aug. 23.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 12, 2022.