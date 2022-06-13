Fans in the Netherlands aren’t getting any satisfaction from the Rolling Stones.

The legendary rock band canceled their concert in Amsterdam just hours before showtime after Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19.

The frontman posted a statement on Instagram where he apologized to fans.

“I’m so sorry that we’ve had to postpone the Amsterdam show with such short notice tonight,” the post read. “I have unfortunately just tested positive for COVID. We aim to reschedule the date ASAP and get back as soon as we can.” The 78-year-old rockstar thanked the fans for their “patience and understanding.”

The band also announced the cancelation in a statement, saying Jagger tested positive “after experiencing symptoms of COVID upon arrival at the stadium” on the outskirts of Amsterdam. There were no further details about his condition.

“The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority,” the statement said, adding that the show would be rescheduled and tickets for the concert at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruyff Arena would be honored for the new date.

Some fans were already in the stadium when it was announced that the show had been scrapped.

The veteran rockers are touring Europe with a show called SIXTY to mark six decades together. Their last show was at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium on June 9. The next scheduled concert is in Bern, Switzerland, on June 17.