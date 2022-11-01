You may have first seen Midori Francis in a Liberty Mutal Commerical where she was in a deep relationship with her car “Brad.” The actress was able to poke fun at herself and the commercial and said it was a long time ago and she is grateful for what that opportunity has brought her.

“That commercial paid my rent for a long time,” explained the actress. Although she is grateful “she is also grateful to not be the “Brad” girl anymore.”

Now she plays Mika Yasuda, on the hit medical drama series “Grey’s Anatomy.” All the “new kids on the block” had to go to medical boot camp to help prep them for their roles on the show.

“It was horrifying because I was like oh my goodness, how do I be a doctor?” she said. She went on to explain how it was really essential and so helpful to help prepare her to play the role of a doctor.

“Grey’s Anatomy” airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 1, 2022.