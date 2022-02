If you are looking for some fun to kick off the Super bowl weekend comedian and actor, Mike Epps has you covered. He joined the morning show to discusses his latest comedy show at the Mann’s Chinese Theatre.

The show will be headlined with several stand up comedians, alongside Mike Epps to bring some joy and laughter to the city of L.A. You can also catch Mike Epps on the upcoming season of “The Upshaws” on Netflix.

Tickets for the comedy show are available now at tclchinesetheatres.com