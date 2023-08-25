Miley Cyrus is 30 years old and she has penned and recorded a new song about her “lost youth.”

Her new song “Used To Be Young” dropped late Thursday night and it’s a love letter to her younger self.

“This song is about honoring who we’ve been, loving who are are and celebrating who we will become,” Cyrus wrote on Instagram. “I feel proud when reflecting on my past and joyful when thinking about the future. I am grateful to my loyal fans who make my dreams a reality daily. I am sincerely thankful for the stability of your steadfast support. This song is for you.”

The “Flowers” singer signed off the letter with “Truly Miley.”

In the corresponding music video, Cryus walks into an all-black room wearing a sequin red corset and matching hotpants with a Mickey Mouse t-shirt.

There’s no doubt the shirt pays homage to the star’s former days on “Hannah Montana.”

In the barebones video, Cyrus is brought to tears and she recounts her younger days.

“I know I used to be crazy,” she sang. “I know I used to be fun. You say ‘I used to be wild.’ I say ‘I used to be young.'”

Fans will recount the “Wrecking Ball” singer’s many antics throughout the past decade or so.

Slowly a door opens up behind Cyrus bringing in a blue light into the darkness and her face breaks into a smile.

“I know I used to be crazy. Messed up, but, God, was it fun. I know I used to be wild. That’s ’cause I used to be young,” she sang towards the end.