If you have tweens at home then you know who Milo Manheim is. He has danced and sang his way into our hearts and homes over the past few years now on shows like “Dancing with the Stars” and Disney’s “Zombies” franchise.

Milo became Zombie Zed almost four years ago when the first “Zombies” movie hit Disney+ and his career has skyrocketed ever since. The show became a huge hit and has since made two more movies following the first.

Everyone can attest to feeling like an outsider in high school and that’s what makes this movie so great stated Milo, “you can see yourself, in really any of these characters.”

This franchise has jump-started a lot the casts career’s and have been so happy about the reaction they have received. Although Manheim did not reveal whether or not there will be a “Zombies 4,” he did leave it up to interpretation and said even though the third one wraps things up well, “it also leaves it open ended.”

“Zombies 3” is available to stream now exclusively on Disney+.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 19, 2022.