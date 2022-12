Animator and director Momo Wang’s new animated short film, “Penglai” has generated Oscars buzz.

The film is about a fisherman searching for the mythical land of Penglai after he meets a woman he believes to be the manifestation of The Buddha.

This segment first aired on the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Sunday Dec. 4, 2022