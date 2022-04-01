Jared Leto and Adria Arjona, the stars of “Morbius,” talked with Olivia de Bartoli about starring in the new Marvel film.
“Morbius” hits theaters Friday.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 1, 2022.
by: Samantha Cortese, Olivia de Bartoli, Kobe Siy
Posted:
Updated:
by: Samantha Cortese, Olivia de Bartoli, Kobe Siy
Posted:
Updated:
Jared Leto and Adria Arjona, the stars of “Morbius,” talked with Olivia de Bartoli about starring in the new Marvel film.
“Morbius” hits theaters Friday.
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 1, 2022.