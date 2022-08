This file photo shows Movie Pass debit cards and used movie tickets in New York. (Richard Drew/Associated Press)

The all-you-can-see movie subscription known as MoviePass is making a comeback.

The new MoviePass will launch close to Labor Day weekend. Subscribers will be able to pay $10, $20 or $30 a month for credits.

It’s still unclear how many movies those credits will get you.

You can get on the waitlist starting Aug. 25. It’ll be open for five days, then the service will be invitation-only.

Everyone who signs up on the waitlist will get to invite 10 friends.