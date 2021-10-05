Multi-platinum artist Brian McKnight says his new EP ‘Remixed’ shows off his fun side

Brian McKnight shared that even though the pandemic caused him to stop touring, he enjoyed the time off to rest and spend time with family. He said it made him appreciate being on tour even more.

He also talked about his dance club remix EP “Remixed” and explains that it was different than the music he is used to making, but very fun.

You can watch Brian McKnight live and in person at the City National Grove of Anaheim on Oct. 8. For tickets and information, visit CityNationalGroveOfAnaheim.com or McKnight360.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct, 5, 2021.