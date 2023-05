Breakout country music star Ashley Cooke joined us live ahead of her show at the Greek Theatre with a special performance of “Never Til Now.”

Ashley recently released her wedding version of “Never Til Now” with Brett Young, and it’s available to stream on all major music platforms.

Stay up to beat with Ashely by visiting her website or by following her on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on May 19, 2023, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.