Breakout pop artist Benson Boone joined us live ahead of his L.A. tour stop to share details on his new E.P. “PULSE” and share how he discovered music.

The singer-songwriter went viral on TikTok and was then signed and mentored by Imagine Dragons superstar Dan Reynolds.

Benson will be performing at The Fonda Theatre on June 24th. For tickets, visit bensonboone.com.

And just for Music Fest Fridays, he shared a special performance of his new song “What Was.”

Stay up to beat with Benson by visiting his website or by following him on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on June 16, 2023, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.