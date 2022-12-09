Brynn Cartelli, the winner of The Voice season 14, joined us live for our special Music Fest Fridays: Holiday Edition series.

The singer-songwriter shared a special performance of “O Holy Night” and discussed her new music.

Just last month, she released “Convertible in the Rain” along with a self-directed music video shoot.

Stay up to beat with Brynn by visiting her website or by following her on Instagram and TikTok.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Dec. 9, 2022, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.