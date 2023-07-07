Rising country-folk artist Charles Wesley Godwin joined us live ahead of his L.A. show at the El Rey Theatre with a special performance of, “Jesse.”

The singer-songwriter shared details on how he turned to music after originally aiming for a path in football.

“Jesse” is available to stream on all major music platforms.

For tickets to his L.A. show, visit his website.

Stay up to beat with Charles Wesley Godwin by following him on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on July 7, 2023, as part of our Music Fest Fridays series.